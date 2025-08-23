SECP rebuts observations in AGP report

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) strongly refutes the observations contained in the Consolidated Audit Report 2024-25 of the Auditor General of Pakistan, which allege that revisions in pay and allowances of SECP employees were made unlawfully and without due process.

The report also mentions that SECP failed to deposit revenues and surplus balance into Federal Consolidated Fund. All decisions and actions cited above, by the Commission, have been taken strictly in accordance with the SECP Act, 1997, and with the due approval of the competent authority.

The SECP is also showcased its dismay by the imbalanced reporting of the matter in the media, as the objections raised were reported but responses by SECP, mentioned in the report, were not shared.

The report is currently based on observations only and it will be taken up at the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level, where opinions from both AGP and SECP will be sought before concluding on the matter.

It may be recalled that similar observations were raised by the AGP in the past, which were initially discussed in Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and were conclusively settled by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in July 2025 in favor of the legal position taken by SECP. It is regrettable that despite the decision, the issue has been raised again without seeking the opinion from Finance or Law Ministry, however, SECP is confident that the matter will be settled at the Departmental Accounts Committee stage, based on the existing precedent.

The SECP is a statutory body with administrative, financial, and functional independence, as expressly provided under the SECP Act, 1997 and based upon the International Standards set by organizations such as International Organization for Securities Commissions (IOSCO) for regulators in capital market domain.

Under the SECP Act, 1997 final approval of budgetary and related decisions rests with the SECP Policy Board. This Board comprises Secretaries from the Finance Division, Commerce Division, Law Division, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman, SECP as well as 6 eminent private sector experts, appointed by the Federal Government, ensuring robust oversight of all SECP actions.

Given the sensitive and highly technical nature of its mandate, SECP has employed professionals of exceptional expertise and integrity. To retain such talent and align with prevailing market practices, the Commission periodically reviews remuneration packages — always with the Policy Board’s approval. The market competitiveness of remuneration is ascertained through market surveys and benchmarked against similar organizations.

The SECP remains committed to transparency and open communication. In future, we look forward to sharing our perspective, before reporting of such matters in the media.