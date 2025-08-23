UK pledges £1.33 million to support Pakistan flood relief

The United Kingdom has pledged £1.33 million in humanitarian assistance to help Pakistan cope with the impact of this year’s monsoon season. The aid package is expected to reach more than 223,000 people in flood-affected districts of Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The support will fund emergency and recovery operations, including dry food distribution, search and rescue teams, mobile medical camps, rehabilitation of drinking water systems and irrigation channels, and livelihood and agriculture assistance.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott CMG, OBE, said the UK is working closely with authorities to ensure rapid relief. “Through UK-funded programmes, vital assistance is reaching communities affected by flooding and landslides. The UK remains committed to strengthening Pakistan’s disaster response and resilience,” she said.

As part of the initiative, 2,400 community volunteers in vulnerable districts have been trained for search and rescue. Twenty-five volunteers from Charsadda are assisting Rescue 1122 in Buner, helping locate missing persons and evacuate families trapped under debris.

Mobile medical camps are deployed where health facilities were damaged, while displaced families are receiving non-food items, food supplies, temporary shelters, and dignity kits for women. Coordinators from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) are working with humanitarian organisations in Swat and Buner to ensure aid reaches those in urgent need.

The UK is also investing in long-term disaster preparedness. Through its Subnational Governance programme, implemented by UNDP, it supports the Government of Sindh in strengthening disaster readiness. Piloted in Thatta, Naushero Feroz, and Jamshoro, the programme has led to provincial funds being allocated to Disaster Risk Reduction Wings at both provincial and district levels.

A disaster preparedness dashboard has been developed and handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), integrating district-level data on safe shelter locations, medical supplies, and emergency equipment for faster, coordinated responses in future crises.

High Commissioner Marriott also highlighted the role of Pakistan’s search and rescue workers, praising the volunteers trained with UK support. The UK has consistently been a key humanitarian partner for Pakistan, particularly during flood crises.