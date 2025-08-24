Food prices spike as rains, exports, and wheat shortfall strain supplies

Heavy rains and export activity have triggered sharp price hikes in Karachi’s vegetable markets, adding to mounting concerns over food inflation nationwide. Tomatoes are now selling at Rs200 per kilogram, double the Rs100–150 just days earlier, while onions have climbed to Rs80 per kg from Rs50–60. Green onions have seen the steepest surge, hitting Rs500–600 per kilogram compared to Rs300 previously. Bottle gourd and apple gourd are also costlier, now priced at Rs150 per kilogram, up from Rs80–100.

The pressure is not confined to vegetables. In the pulses market, wholesale prices for Mash, Moong, Masoor, and Gram pulses range from Rs240 to Rs340 per kilogram, while consumers are paying significantly more at retail — Rs280 to Rs420.

Wheat and flour prices have also continued their upward march despite the March harvest. According to the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ending August 21, a 10kg wheat bag in Karachi is now priced at Rs660, up from Rs640 at the start of the month. Fine flour has edged up to Rs95 per kilogram from Rs93, while the 20kg wheat flour bag has risen to Rs1,500–1,800 compared to Rs1,350–1,700 earlier this month.

Nationwide averages mirror the same trend. The 20kg flour bag is selling for Rs1,480–1,800, the 10kg bag at Rs709, and fine flour at Rs97.53 per kilogram.

Behind these increases lies a weaker-than-expected harvest and diversion of stocks. This year’s crop produced an estimated 23 million tonnes of wheat — well below the original forecast of 27 million tonnes. Of that output, between three and four million tonnes have already been consumed by the livestock and poultry sectors, tightening supply available for human consumption.

With multiple food staples — vegetables, pulses, and wheat — all showing sharp price hikes, analysts warn that the combined effect could intensify broader inflationary pressures in the coming weeks.