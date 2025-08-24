PCGA cracks down on cotton adulteration in ginning units

The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) has launched a crackdown against the mixing of substandard cotton with higher-quality lint, a practice that has long undermined the quality of Pakistan’s cotton output.

The association has formed special squads to monitor ginning factories in Punjab and Sindh. During a recent raid in Sanghar, Sindh, inspectors uncovered the practice of blending poor-grade cotton into bales. While the factory owner was reprimanded and spared punishment after offering an apology, the PCGA warned that repeat offenders will face sealing of their factories and blacklisting, cutting them off from textile mill buyers.

According to a circular issued by the association, ginners found engaging in adulteration will not only have their facilities closed but will also be barred from selling cotton in the market.

The PCGA’s initiative marks the first such organized effort to safeguard cotton quality in Pakistan. The campaign comes as the domestic cotton sector struggles with multiple challenges, including the use of poor-quality seeds, contamination during collection, and outdated farming practices. Additional pressures from climate change, water shortages, and pest attacks have further weakened yields.

Pakistan’s cotton exports have also been hit, with the higher cost of local products in global markets reducing demand. The PCGA believes stricter monitoring will help restore confidence in locally produced lint and strengthen the country’s position in the export market.