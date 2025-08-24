Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab targets 5.5m cotton bales as harvest crosses 0.9m

Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo urges stronger field efforts; 3.2m acres under cultivation this season

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab has cultivated cotton across 3.2 million acres this year, aiming for a production target of 5.5 million bales, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo announced while chairing a review meeting at MNS Agricultural University, Multan. He said more than 0.9 million bales had already been harvested.

The secretary emphasised that reviving cotton was a national responsibility and directed inspectors to ensure proper record-keeping of arrivals at ginning factories. He noted that the overall condition of the crop remained satisfactory, with no major pest or disease outbreaks reported so far.

Sahoo further disclosed that a survey of high-performing cotton varieties would soon be conducted to guide farmers on future crop choices.

Earlier in the day, the secretary inspected the Model Agri Mall Multan and confirmed that all four Agri Malls across Punjab would be fully functional by the end of September.

The meeting was attended by Special Agriculture Secretary for South Punjab Sarfraz Hussain Magsi, MNS Agricultural University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zulfiqar Ali, National Seed Regulatory Authority Chairman Dr Asif Ali, Additional Secretary of Punjab Task Force Shabbir Ahmed Khan, and Agriculture Department Director Generals Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Dr Amir Rasool, Dr Sajidur Rehman and Dr Abdul Qayyum.

Previous article
Pakistan’s raw food exports fall 10.25pc in July on weaker rice shipments
Next article
LHC rules FIR against sugar millers requires cane commissioner’s report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.