Punjab targets 5.5m cotton bales as harvest crosses 0.9m

Punjab has cultivated cotton across 3.2 million acres this year, aiming for a production target of 5.5 million bales, Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo announced while chairing a review meeting at MNS Agricultural University, Multan. He said more than 0.9 million bales had already been harvested.

The secretary emphasised that reviving cotton was a national responsibility and directed inspectors to ensure proper record-keeping of arrivals at ginning factories. He noted that the overall condition of the crop remained satisfactory, with no major pest or disease outbreaks reported so far.

Sahoo further disclosed that a survey of high-performing cotton varieties would soon be conducted to guide farmers on future crop choices.

Earlier in the day, the secretary inspected the Model Agri Mall Multan and confirmed that all four Agri Malls across Punjab would be fully functional by the end of September.

