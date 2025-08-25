Sign inSubscribe
Crude oil theft worth Rs250 million uncovered in Rawalpindi

Police recover over 12,800 barrels after suspects tamper Pakistan Oilfields Limited pipeline, raids ongoing

By Monitoring Desk

Authorities have uncovered a crude oil theft valued at over Rs250 million in Dhamial, Rawalpindi, involving alleged tampering with a Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) supply pipeline. Police have registered a case and launched operations to apprehend the suspects.

According to a news report, the accused dug a tunnel from a house in Ranial to access the underground pipeline. Two large storage tanks were reportedly installed inside the property to store the stolen crude, which was later transported in tankers.

The theft came to light when a dumper truck and a motorcycle caught fire at the premises. Police seized crude oil, a high-pressure underground pipe, equipment, two national identity cards, a pistol, and other evidence during initial investigations.

The case was registered following a complaint by POL Senior Executive Admin Shahid Ahmed, who said the crude oil is transported via pipeline from Pind Fateh to Morgah for delivery to Attock Refinery. Authorities had been investigating tampering along the route prior to the fire incident, which exposed the extent of the theft.

Suspects named include house owner Sher Khan, his son Fazal Sher, Shrafat Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Wajid, and other unidentified accomplices. Initial inquiries indicate that approximately 12,821 barrels of crude oil were stolen. Police have stated that raids are underway and expressed confidence that the suspects will be arrested soon.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
