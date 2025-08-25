Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government to provide up to Rs 10 lakhs for AI projects reaching prototype stage

Initiative aims to promote indigenous innovation, mentorship, and market-ready AI solutions

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved financial support of up to Rs1 million for each Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative that reaches the prototype stage, according to official documents released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) on Monday. The program will be executed through the proposed Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, tasked with bridging academic research and industrial applications.

The initiative targets around 400 AI projects annually from universities and the private sector, with priority for projects addressing socio-economic challenges and the focus areas identified in the National AI Policy. Selected projects will also receive mentorship, incubation facilities, and regulatory guidance to align with international standards.

The Centre will connect innovators with potential investors, increasing the likelihood of prototypes evolving into commercial products. Additionally, grants of up to Rs200,000 will be awarded for at least 200 AI research undertakings each year, particularly academic theses and scholarly studies. These projects are required to publish their findings in internationally recognized journals to enhance Pakistan’s global AI footprint.

A monitoring and evaluation system will assess project outcomes, focusing on commercial feasibility, societal impact, and contribution to the AI economy.

Commenting on the program, Zakir Syed, Director of Internet Governance at MoIT, described it as a step toward reducing dependency on imported technologies and promoting indigenous innovation. He added that the initiative aims to foster applied research and nurture emerging talent in academia and industry, with the goal of positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for AI-led innovation by 2035.

Previous article
SECP issues standard board resolution format for corporate bank accounts
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Agriculture

Satellite-based system to resolve disputes over cotton production data

CRS reports 609,000 bales in Punjab, PCGA records 301,000; initiative to improve accuracy and transparency; SIFC to oversee the project in collaboration with China and LIMS

Overcharging on perishable items persists in Lahore despite govt efforts to control prices

NAB flags irregularities in KP placer gold auctions along Indus, Kabul rivers

India to produce fighter jet engines domestically in collaboration with French firm

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.