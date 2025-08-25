Government to provide up to Rs 10 lakhs for AI projects reaching prototype stage

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved financial support of up to Rs1 million for each Artificial Intelligence (AI) initiative that reaches the prototype stage, according to official documents released by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) on Monday. The program will be executed through the proposed Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, tasked with bridging academic research and industrial applications.

The initiative targets around 400 AI projects annually from universities and the private sector, with priority for projects addressing socio-economic challenges and the focus areas identified in the National AI Policy. Selected projects will also receive mentorship, incubation facilities, and regulatory guidance to align with international standards.

The Centre will connect innovators with potential investors, increasing the likelihood of prototypes evolving into commercial products. Additionally, grants of up to Rs200,000 will be awarded for at least 200 AI research undertakings each year, particularly academic theses and scholarly studies. These projects are required to publish their findings in internationally recognized journals to enhance Pakistan’s global AI footprint.

A monitoring and evaluation system will assess project outcomes, focusing on commercial feasibility, societal impact, and contribution to the AI economy.

Commenting on the program, Zakir Syed, Director of Internet Governance at MoIT, described it as a step toward reducing dependency on imported technologies and promoting indigenous innovation. He added that the initiative aims to foster applied research and nurture emerging talent in academia and industry, with the goal of positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for AI-led innovation by 2035.