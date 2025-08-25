Sign inSubscribe
India alerts Pakistan of potential River Tawi flood

Flood warning issued under Indus Waters Treaty; NDMA and provincial authorities notified

By News Desk

India has formally informed Pakistan of a potential flood in the River Tawi at Jammu that could impact downstream areas in Pakistan, officials said on Sunday. 

The alert was sent by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to the Foreign Office at 10 am, warning of a “significant flood situation.”

This is the first major communication between the two countries since the May 2025 standoff, which strained bilateral relations. Authorities said the alert was issued in line with obligations under the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, which requires both countries to share river flow data and flood forecasts during the monsoon season.

Following the warning, the Government of Pakistan notified relevant federal and provincial departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), irrigation departments, and military engineering units, to take precautionary measures.

Officials described the alert as a positive step under the treaty framework despite ongoing tensions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson was unavailable for comment.

Gold price in Pakistan for today, August 25, 2025
Trump administration’s aid freeze disrupts Pakistan’s social sector: report
