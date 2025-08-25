Itanz Technologies gains CDC eligibility, seeks trading reinstatement

Itanz Technologies Limited, formerly Zahur Cotton Mills Limited, announced on Monday that it has achieved Central Depository Company (CDC) eligibility, allowing shareholders to dematerialize their physical share certificates. The company said it will notify investors through notices on August 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Itanz Technologies also instructed management to expedite regulatory approvals for the allotment of shares to new sponsors, in line with a Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Lahore High Court.

In addition, the company has formally requested the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to remove trading restrictions on shares held by outgoing sponsors and to reinstate trading in the company’s shares, which were previously listed on the Defaulters’ Counter. PSX TREC holders are expected to be informed of these applications.

Shareholders seeking assistance with dematerialization have been directed to contact the company’s share registrar, Corplink (Pvt) Limited, based in Lahore.

The move marks a significant step for Itanz Technologies as it seeks to restore normal trading and improve shareholder participation in the company’s shares.

In July, Zahur Cotton Mills Limited changed its name to Itanz Technologies Limited, a move confirmed by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL). The company has also been assigned a new security symbol, ITANZ, for trading purposes.

Incorporated on April 21, 1990, Zahur Cotton Mills was originally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of grey fabric. However, these operations have been suspended in recent years as the company transitions its business focus to tech.