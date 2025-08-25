KP agriculture minister announces major infrastructure projects in Latambar

KARAK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Major® Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, visited Union Council Latambar in District Karak to announce a series of developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public facilities, and trade opportunities.

During the visit, the minister acknowledged the support of Quaid-e-Awam Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, noting that the provincial government is allocating a substantial budget for development across the province.

Barakwal announced the construction of PCC streets worth Rs100 million, as well as the modernisation of several roads: 4 km of Shobli Banda–Latambar Road, Akarwala Road, 2 km of Tor Adam Banda–Zarif Khel Road, and 2 km of Arl Adam Kalla Road. He also unveiled plans for Latambar’s beautification, a major commercial project developed in consultation with local traders, and the installation of streetlights to improve safety and public convenience.

The Agriculture Minister said these initiatives would usher in a new era of progress in Latambar and surrounding areas, facilitating daily commuting and supporting local trade and commercial activities.

Local residents welcomed the announcement, describing the projects as a positive step toward addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges. They expressed hope that timely completion would bring visible improvements to their daily lives.