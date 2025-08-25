Sign inSubscribe
KP agriculture minister announces major infrastructure projects in Latambar

Initiatives include roads, commercial development, streetlights, and beautification to boost local trade and public convenience

By Aziz Buneri

KARAK: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Major® Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, visited Union Council Latambar in District Karak to announce a series of developmental projects aimed at improving infrastructure, public facilities, and trade opportunities.

During the visit, the minister acknowledged the support of Quaid-e-Awam Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, noting that the provincial government is allocating a substantial budget for development across the province.

Barakwal announced the construction of PCC streets worth Rs100 million, as well as the modernisation of several roads: 4 km of Shobli Banda–Latambar Road, Akarwala Road, 2 km of Tor Adam Banda–Zarif Khel Road, and 2 km of Arl Adam Kalla Road. He also unveiled plans for Latambar’s beautification, a major commercial project developed in consultation with local traders, and the installation of streetlights to improve safety and public convenience.

The Agriculture Minister said these initiatives would usher in a new era of progress in Latambar and surrounding areas, facilitating daily commuting and supporting local trade and commercial activities.

Local residents welcomed the announcement, describing the projects as a positive step toward addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges. They expressed hope that timely completion would bring visible improvements to their daily lives.

Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

