KP floods cause livestock losses of Rs1.57bn, thousands of animals and poultry killed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has reported preliminary livestock losses of approximately Rs1.57 billion following recent floods, according to the provincial livestock department. The assessment covers seven affected districts and includes over 5,000 animals and 10,000 poultry birds killed in flash floods and heavy rains.

The department’s report details the toll on large and small livestock: 1,091 goats, 1,682 calves, 1,089 cows, 822 buffaloes, and 544 sheep. Officials noted that many animals were swept away in just a few hours of intense rainfall and flooding.

The poultry sector also suffered significant damage. In Buner district, 9,000 chickens died, while a further 4,435 poultry birds were lost across Bajaur, Swat, and Buner. Poultry farming, a vital source of household income in rural areas, was among the hardest hit segments.

Infrastructure supporting animal husbandry was severely affected. In Mansehra, Shangla, Buner, and Swat, 336 animal shelters were either damaged or destroyed. Fodder stocks worth more than Rs286 million were also spoiled, raising concerns over the survival of remaining livestock.

Authorities cautioned that the figures are preliminary and likely to increase once access is restored to remote areas cut off by floodwaters. The assessment underscores immediate challenges for farming communities, including income loss, food security risks, and threats to long-term livestock sustainability.