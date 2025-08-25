KSE-100 Index drops 677 points as rollover week triggers profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 148,815.30, down 677.75 points or 0.45%. The index traded within a wide range of 1,322.62 points, hitting an intraday high of 150,079.75 (+586.70) and a low of 148,757.13 (-735.92).

The total volume of the KSE-100 Index was 210.51 million shares. Of the 100 index companies, 35 closed higher, 63 declined, and 2 remained unchanged.

Profit-taking at the start of the rollover week was cited as the primary reason for the session’s decline. “Approximately Rs77 billion worth of outstanding futures positions need to be rolled over,” Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said. Rollover weeks in futures trading require traders to close existing contracts and open new ones for the next month, often leading to temporary selling pressure.

The broader All-Share Index closed at 91,673.12, down 314.97 points or 0.34%. Total market volume was 693.30 million shares, compared to 802.01 million in the previous session, with traded value falling to Rs26.34 billion from Rs40.45 billion. A total of 336,837 trades were reported across 479 companies, with 204 closing up, 246 down, and 29 unchanged.

Despite Monday’s pullback, the market maintained its broader bullish momentum, having recorded a 2% weekly gain in the previous week with the KSE-100 touching an intraday high of 151,262 before closing at 149,493.05. Analysts note that while rollover weeks often cause short-term volatility, investor sentiment remains largely positive, supported by ongoing corporate earnings and participation.