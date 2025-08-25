Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA to temporarily limit Lahore-Paris flights to focus on UK routes

Lahore flights to end mid-September, two aircraft undergoing renovation for UK operations

By News Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will temporarily reduce flights from Lahore to Paris due to low passenger turnout, an airline spokesperson confirmed. Flights from Islamabad to Paris will continue as scheduled.

Direct flights from Lahore to Paris were introduced twice weekly in June. The airline said the last Lahore-Paris departure will be on September 17, with the penultimate flight operating on September 12.

The aircraft previously serving the Lahore-Paris route are being renovated to support the resumption of Manchester flights to the United Kingdom. Two planes are currently under refurbishment, the spokesperson added.

PIA expects to receive authorisation under the “Third Country Operators” rules by mid-September, after which UK flight schedules will be finalised. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency lifted its ban on PIA operations in the EU in November 2024.

News Desk
News Desk

