Govt sets up committees to roll out new Industrial Policy

The government has constituted a high-level committee, along with eight sub-committees, to ensure effective implementation of Pakistan’s newly announced Industrial Policy, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar said on Thursday.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh and a delegation of business leaders, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production.

The delegation congratulated the SAPM on the policy’s formulation and discussed challenges faced by the business community. Akhtar assured them that the new institutional framework would facilitate infrastructure development and provide oversight for reforms under the policy.

Among the key measures, Akhtar revealed that a new Bankruptcy Law had been proposed. “Under this law, debtors will be granted a one-year grace period for repayment obligations,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, reducing costs, and promoting sustainable industrial growth.