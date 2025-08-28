Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Japan Bank eyes stake in Pakistan’s Reqo Diq project, signals wider energy cooperation

Federal minister welcomes JBIC delegation, pledges full government backing for landmark mining venture

By Monitoring Desk

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has expressed interest in Pakistan’s multibillion-dollar Reqo Diq mining project, with senior officials describing it as a gateway for broader Japanese investment in the country’s mining and energy sectors.

A delegation led by Taro Kato, JBIC’s Director General of Mining and Metals Finance, met Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on Thursday, where both sides underscored the potential of deepening bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Kato highlighted rising interest from Japanese investors in Pakistan and stressed that JBIC was keen to expand its footprint not only in mining but also in the wider energy sector. Kenichiro Kitamura, JBIC’s Chief Representative for the Middle East, added that high-level engagements of this nature were vital to building investor confidence, improving perceptions of Pakistan, and fostering long-term partnerships.

Malik, welcoming the delegation, assured JBIC of “unconditional support for the project across all levels of government, both federal and provincial.” He said the Reqo Diq venture would set new benchmarks for responsible and sustainable mining in Pakistan.

“The mining sector has made great strides, and we are committed to making it a cornerstone of our economy,” the minister remarked, adding that the government’s wider strategy was to harmonise mining regulations and simplify investment processes to make Pakistan a premier destination for global capital and expertise.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their resolve to maintain close collaboration, leveraging Japanese financial and technological expertise to unlock Pakistan’s natural resource potential.

HBL, in partnership with Mastercard, launches business debit cards to empower Pakistan’s SMEs
Pakistan’s total FX reserves reach $19.62bn as SBP adds $18m in a week
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

