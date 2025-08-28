OGRA mandates digital payments across energy sector outlets by Oct 31

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has ordered all licensed entities under its jurisdiction to ensure digital payment facilities are in place by October 31, 2025, as part of the government’s push toward a cashless economy.

The directive, issued on Thursday, requires oil marketing companies, gas utilities, CNG stations, LPG and LNG operators, refineries, and lubricant marketers to introduce and prominently display digital payment options at their outlets. In particular, businesses have been instructed to deploy the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR Code.

“No outlet will be allowed to refuse customers opting for digital transactions,” OGRA stressed, warning that full compliance is mandatory within the given timeline.

The regulator said the initiative aligns with the State Bank’s digitization drive and is expected to improve transparency, operational efficiency, and financial inclusion across the energy sector. Companies have been advised to coordinate with their banks, microfinance institutions, or electronic money operators to obtain free-of-cost Raast QR codes for timely rollout.

“This initiative will not only facilitate consumers but also strengthen Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem,” OGRA spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi said.