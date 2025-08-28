Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, UNESCO to deepen cooperation on AI, innovation, and STEM education

Science ministry pledges support for global initiatives, including Decade of Sciences 2024–2033

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan and UNESCO have agreed to expand collaboration in science, technology, and innovation, with a focus on artificial intelligence, STEM education, and digital research.

The understanding was reached during a meeting on Thursday between Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi and UNESCO’s Representative in Pakistan, Fuad Pashayev. Discussions centered on strengthening joint efforts in areas such as open science, digital innovation, and the ethical use of emerging technologies.

UNESCO called on Pakistan to play an active role in global scientific initiatives, particularly the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (2024–2033) and the forthcoming consultation on the UNESCO Convention on Underwater Cultural Heritage in October.

Minister Magsi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to UNESCO’s programs, assuring full cooperation and announcing plans to convene stakeholders to align national priorities with UNESCO’s agenda.

Both sides stressed that closer engagement would enhance international partnerships and contribute to sustainable development through science, research, and innovation.

