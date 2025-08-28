Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s total FX reserves reach $19.62bn as SBP adds $18m in a week

Central bank’s holdings climb to $14.27bn; commercial banks maintain $5.34bn

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $19.62 billion during the week ending August 22, 2025, as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported a modest increase in its own reserves.

According to figures released on Thursday, the SBP’s reserves inched up by $18 million, reaching $14.27 billion. Commercial banks, meanwhile, continued to hold $5.34 billion in net foreign reserves.

The central bank did not provide any explanation for the uptick. However, it noted: “During the week ended on 22-Aug-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$18 million to US$14,274.3 million.”

A week earlier, the SBP’s reserves had posted a smaller rise of $13 million.

