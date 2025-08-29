ADB approves $3m flood relief for Pakistan as President Kanda visits Islamabad

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million emergency grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support Pakistan’s relief efforts after monsoon floods claimed more than 800 lives, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

ADB President Masato Kanda, on a three-day visit to Pakistan, announced the assistance while expressing condolences. “When disasters strike, we respond quickly. ADB stands firmly with Pakistan in this time of need,” he said.

Kanda met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss transformative investments, greater private sector engagement, and Pakistan’s role as a supplier of critical minerals.

As part of the broader partnership, Kanda also highlighted the bank’s August 21 approval of a $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project, marking ADB’s return to mining after four decades.

ADB has been a partner to Pakistan since 1966, committing over $43 billion in assistance. Its current sovereign portfolio includes 44 operations worth about $9 billion.