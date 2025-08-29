Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ADB approves $3m flood relief for Pakistan as President Kanda visits Islamabad

Talks with PM Shehbaz focus on disaster response, private sector growth, and long-term projects including Reko Diq mining.

By Monitoring Desk

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $3 million emergency grant from its Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund to support Pakistan’s relief efforts after monsoon floods claimed more than 800 lives, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

ADB President Masato Kanda, on a three-day visit to Pakistan, announced the assistance while expressing condolences. “When disasters strike, we respond quickly. ADB stands firmly with Pakistan in this time of need,” he said.

Kanda met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss transformative investments, greater private sector engagement, and Pakistan’s role as a supplier of critical minerals.

As part of the broader partnership, Kanda also highlighted the bank’s August 21 approval of a $410 million financing package for the Reko Diq Mining Project, marking ADB’s return to mining after four decades.

ADB has been a partner to Pakistan since 1966, committing over $43 billion in assistance. Its current sovereign portfolio includes 44 operations worth about $9 billion.

Previous article
Shehbaz Sharif heads to China for SCO Summit, CPEC talks and military parade
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.