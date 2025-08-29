Sign inSubscribe
CCP, OICCI conduct awareness session on competition law

Business community and investors briefed on mergers, FDI, and anti-cartel measures

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), in collaboration with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), held an awareness session on Competition Law in Karachi for the business community and overseas investors.

The session was led by CCP Member Bushra Naz Malik, along with Secretary Marryum Pervaiz and Senior Joint Director Maliha Quddus. The OICCI delegation was headed by Secretary General M. Abdul Aleem, who welcomed the CCP team and highlighted the importance of fair competition in promoting investment.

During the session, the CCP briefed attendees on recent enforcement actions across sectors including public procurement, sugar, fan manufacturing, and flat steel. Presentations covered key aspects of the Competition Act, 2010, the Commission’s review of mergers and acquisitions, which facilitated PKR 42 billion in FDI over the past year, and guidance on abuse of dominant position and prohibited agreements.

Delegates from the Pharma, FMCG, and Engineering sectors participated in an interactive discussion focusing on the scope of competition laws, tools for detecting cartelization, and the role of AI in monitoring market practices.

