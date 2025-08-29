Sign inSubscribe
KSE-100 index closes higher at 148,617 amid buying in key sectors

Cement, banking, oil and power stocks support modest rebound after rollover pressures

By News Desk


Positive trading sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 148,617.77 points, up 1,274.27 points or 0.86%.

Buying interest was observed in major sectors including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies, and power generation. Index-heavy stocks such as ARL, NRL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PPL, SSGC, HBL, MCB, and NBP contributed to the gains.

The previous session had ended on a negative note, with the KSE-100 Index closing at 147,343.50 points, down 150.52 points or 0.10%, as rollover activity continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Friday’s session reflects a partial recovery amid sector-specific buying, although the market remains cautious ahead of upcoming macroeconomic and corporate developments.

