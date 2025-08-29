KSE-100 index closes higher at 148,617 amid buying in key sectors



Positive trading sentiment returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 148,617.77 points, up 1,274.27 points or 0.86%.

Buying interest was observed in major sectors including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies, and power generation. Index-heavy stocks such as ARL, NRL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PPL, SSGC, HBL, MCB, and NBP contributed to the gains.

The previous session had ended on a negative note, with the KSE-100 Index closing at 147,343.50 points, down 150.52 points or 0.10%, as rollover activity continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Friday’s session reflects a partial recovery amid sector-specific buying, although the market remains cautious ahead of upcoming macroeconomic and corporate developments.