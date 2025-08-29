NBP posts record 4,480% profit growth in first half 2025





ISLAMABAD – National Bank of Pakistan (PSX: NBP) reported a profit after tax of Rs43.08 billion [EPS: Rs20.05] for the half year ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs940.44 million [EPS: Rs0.33] in the same period last year, reflecting a 4,480.64% increase.

Net mark-up/interest income rose 75.43% year-on-year to Rs130.63 billion, despite mark-up earned declining 27.42% to Rs410.94 billion and mark-up expensed falling 42.99% to Rs280.31 billion.

Total non-mark-up/interest income increased 8.03% YoY to Rs29.78 billion. Fee and commission income grew 34.27% to Rs18.24 billion, dividend income rose 2.49% to Rs3.21 billion, while foreign exchange income declined 15.62% to Rs3.53 billion. Gains on securities dropped 20.77% to Rs4.63 billion, and other income increased 682.56% to Rs767.46 million. The bank also reported a net loss of Rs655.45 million on derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost.

On the expense side, total non-mark-up/interest expenses increased 16.72% to Rs61.18 billion, with operating expenses at Rs61.15 billion. Profit before credit loss allowance/provisions doubled to Rs99.22 billion from Rs49.61 billion last year. Credit loss provisions stood at Rs5.95 billion, compared to a reversal of Rs1.03 billion in the same period last year.

Profit before taxation surged 5,649.82% to Rs93.27 billion. Taxation increased to Rs50.19 billion from Rs681.72 million, a rise of 7,262.72%. Of the total profit, Rs42.66 billion was attributable to equity holders, while Rs414.84 million was attributable to non-controlling interest.