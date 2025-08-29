Sign inSubscribe
New bankruptcy law offers one-year repayment grace under industrial policy

Government sets framework to support debtors and facilitate industrial growth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – A new Bankruptcy Law has been proposed under Pakistan’s recently formulated Industrial Policy, providing debtors with a one-year grace period for repayment obligations.

The announcement came during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar, and FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, along with a business delegation.

The delegation discussed implementation of the Industrial Policy and resolution of industry-related challenges. A committee comprising all stakeholders has been established to oversee execution, while eight sub-committees will focus on infrastructure development to support industrial growth.

The government emphasized its commitment to creating a business-friendly environment and ensuring sustainable industrial development across Pakistan.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

