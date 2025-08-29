Power Division races to restore electricity in flood-hit areas

The Power Division has announced that field teams of electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) are working around the clock to restore supply in flood-affected regions, with significant progress already achieved.

According to the latest report, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were among the hardest-hit areas. In the GEPCO region—covering Sialkot, Narowal, Wazirabad, and Hafizabad—10 grids and 86 feeders were damaged. Of these, 62 feeders have been fully restored while 19 are partially functional.

In LESCO’s jurisdiction, which includes Lahore, Kasur, and Okara, 46 feeders were affected. Restoration has begun, and authorities expect all feeders to be fully operational by September 1.

Meanwhile, the PESCO region—covering Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and D.I. Khan—suffered damage to 12 grids and 91 feeders. Out of these, 79 feeders are now fully restored and 12 partially restored.

The FESCO network, which includes Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and parts of D.I. Khan, reported damage to 15 grids and 43 feeders, all of which have been temporarily restored.

In MEPCO areas, encompassing Multan and surrounding districts, 11 grids and 63 feeders were impacted. Officials said restoration will start immediately once water levels recede.

Finally, in the TESCO region of North Waziristan, two feeders were affected but have already been temporarily restored.

The Power Division emphasized that “all-out efforts are being made” to ensure complete restoration across the country at the earliest possible time.