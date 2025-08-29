SBP launches performance evaluation system for equity investment abroad



The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced a Performance Evaluation System for Investment Abroad (PESIA) to improve the efficiency and monitoring of financial transactions overseas. The system provides an online reporting mechanism for Authorized Dealers (ADs) to submit data on Equity Investment Abroad (EIA) transactions via SBP’s Data Acquisition Portal (DAP).

PESIA includes ten Data File Structures (DFS) covering distinct EIA reporting requirements, including designation of ADs, approvals under various EIA categories (A1, A2, B, C, D), ESOPs, portfolio investments, outward and inward remittances, details of entities established or acquired, and the financial performance of investee companies. Each DFS contains specific variables and logics to ensure comprehensive reporting.

SBP has issued a user manual detailing navigation, data input procedures, and instructions for obtaining “Investee Company (IC) Codes” required for certain DFSs. Authorized Dealers must submit monthly data for DFS 1–9 by the fifth working day of the following month. Reporting for DFS 10, which tracks financial performance of investee companies, is required annually within three months of the investee entity’s financial year-end.

Legacy data is to be reported in two phases. Phase I covers EIA transactions from February 10, 2021, to July 31, 2025, and must be submitted by November 28, 2025. Phase II involves transactions before February 9, 2021. Compliance reports, signed by each AD’s Group Head Compliance, must be submitted by March 5, 2026.

Responsibility for timely and accurate data submission lies with the Head of the EIA Unit and Group Head Compliance of each Authorized Dealer. SBP has instructed all ADs to inform their constituents of the new reporting requirements and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines.