SECP approves major cut in timelines for bonus and right issues





ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has amended the Companies (Further Issue of Shares) Regulations, 2020, significantly reducing the timelines for bonus and right issues to enhance shareholder value.

Previously, bonus and right issues could take up to 85 days and 181 days, respectively, from initiation to crediting shares. Under the revised framework, bonus issues will now be completed in 11 days, while right issues will conclude in 53 days.

The SECP consulted stakeholders including PSX, CDC, NCCPL, consultants, legal experts, and financial professionals before finalizing the amendments. Key changes include shorter notice of book closure, single-day book closure, faster submission and clearance of offer documents, quicker credit of Letters of Right, and expedited allotment of shares.

The amendments, effective October 1, 2025, coincide with updates to PSX regulations and CDC procedures. SECP is also reviewing measures to speed up dividend payments and facilitate fund transfers between multiple Roshan Digital Accounts held by the same investor.