Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Shehbaz Sharif heads to China for SCO Summit, CPEC talks and military parade

PM’s six-day visit to Beijing and Tianjin to focus on economic cooperation, regional security, and high-level exchanges

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a six-day official visit to China from August 30 to September 4 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, where he will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State summit in Tianjin.

The visit carries both symbolic and strategic weight, as Shehbaz is scheduled to join President Xi and other world leaders at a military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz will also hold formal talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, covering political, economic, and security cooperation. A key agenda item is advancing Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reinforcing the “all-weather” strategic partnership.

In addition to state-level meetings, Shehbaz will engage the Chinese business community, meeting leading executives and addressing the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing to push for greater trade and investment flows.

China is also hosting other high-profile figures at the SCO gathering, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, underscoring the summit’s global significance.

Officials noted that the visit is part of an ongoing series of high-level exchanges between Islamabad and Beijing, aimed at deepening economic ties, coordinating positions on regional and international issues, and broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Previous article
Dar showcases “Most Active Phase” of diplomacy with bold global outreach
Next article
ADB approves $3m flood relief for Pakistan as President Kanda visits Islamabad
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.