55 World Bank-funded projects under review, parliamentary oversight stressed

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was briefed on Friday that 55 development projects are currently being implemented nationwide with financial support from the World Bank.

According to reports, the meeting, chaired by Abdul Kadir Gilani, provided members with a detailed overview of ongoing engagements with the World Bank Group. Officials noted that while the projects are active, elected representatives have limited involvement in prioritisation, as many donor-funded initiatives are routed directly through provincial governments without parliamentary consultation.

The committee recommended that the Planning and Development Departments of Punjab and Sindh provide exclusive briefings on these projects. Members emphasised the need for stronger parliamentary oversight, particularly in the selection and execution of donor-backed schemes, and highlighted that urban sectors are often overlooked in international funding allocations.

A review of the Integrated Flood Emergency Project in Balochistan was also scheduled.

In a separate discussion, the committee examined the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) response to the Multan LPG blast. Members acknowledged the compensation mechanism for victims and directed that the relevant data be cross-verified for transparency and accuracy.

The committee was informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) currently operates only two ATR aircraft. Members noted that limited connectivity, particularly on southern routes, inconveniences the public.

They recommended restoring flights on key regional routes, including Multan–Quetta, and prioritising fleet expansion, especially in the context of ongoing privatisation plans.

Progress on projects previously managed by the now-defunct Public Works Department (PWD) was also reviewed. Members expressed concern that despite repeated allocations, funds have lapsed without corresponding development. The Ministry of Housing and Works was directed to submit a detailed record of allocations, expenditures, and project achievements.

The committee further decided to include the Pakistan Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (PIDCL) in the agenda of the reconstituted sub-committee. Pending issues were referred to the main committee for further deliberation.