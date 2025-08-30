Cabinet directs MoITT to develop commercial AI apps for ministries and divisions

The government has instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) to prioritise the development of commercial artificial intelligence (AI) applications for ministries and divisions instead of building AI platforms, according to a news report.

The directives were issued following the cabinet’s approval of the National AI Policy 2025 in July, which outlines the use of AI across sectors. Cabinet members acknowledged MoITT’s efforts in formulating the policy and offered recommendations to ensure it is relevant to Pakistan’s social and national context.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that while AI adoption presents challenges, it is essential for progress and called the policy a step in the right direction.

Under the cabinet’s guidance, the policy will focus on commercial applications rather than platform development. Officials also highlighted potential job losses from AI adoption and stressed the need for reskilling programmes. Universities are expected to increase the number of AI graduates, while AI education will also be introduced at the school level to familiarise children with the technology.

The cabinet emphasised that AI benefits should reach all segments of society and prevent the emergence of a rural-urban divide. MoITT, in coordination with the Finance and Planning Divisions, has been tasked with allocating resources to achieve the policy’s objectives and giving priority to the Cloud Policy.

During the briefing, MoITT highlighted the IT sector’s role as a driver of economic growth, noting consistent innovation and double-digit export growth. Emerging technologies, including AI, were identified as strategically important, with applications in agriculture, logistics, smart cities, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare.

The cabinet was informed that the global AI market is projected to exceed $1.8 trillion by 2030, making it crucial for Pakistan to adopt a comprehensive approach to AI.

MoITT shared that the National AI Policy draft was developed through an inclusive process, incorporating input from ministries, public sector organisations, provincial governments, and the private sector. The draft, based on six pillars—AI Innovation Ecosystem, Awareness and Readiness, Secure AI Ecosystem, Transformation and Evolution, AI Infrastructure, and International Partnerships—was also opened for public consultation.