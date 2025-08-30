Pakistan banana output hits record 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s banana production reached a record 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25, more than doubling from 139,000 tonnes in 2010-11, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The most significant growth occurred after 2020-21, when output jumped from 142,000 tonnes to 216,000 tonnes in 2021-22, a year-on-year increase of over 50%. Production continued to rise to 292,000 tonnes in 2022-23, 311,000 tonnes in 2023-24, and the provisional peak of 317,000 tonnes this season.

Industry representatives attribute the growth to rising domestic and export demand, improved returns compared to traditional crops, and the introduction of high-yield, fungus-resistant varieties. Farmers’ per-acre income from bananas has increased from Rs150,000–200,000 seven years ago to nearly Rs500,000.

Despite record production, Pakistan’s share in the $14 billion global banana export market remains small, with exports at $27.4 million. Stakeholders have urged the development of a full banana value chain, including cultivation, processing, packaging, storage, and distribution, to reduce post-harvest losses, improve quality standards, and increase farmer incomes.

Experts also recommend establishing large-scale corporate farms and modern pack houses to maintain freshness and meet international market requirements. Modern banana varieties provide year-round availability, with fruiting beginning in 18 months and continuing on a rolling basis, though production dips slightly in winter.