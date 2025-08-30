Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, China explore cooperation in EVs, batteries, robotics, and drones

SAPM Haroon Akhtar meets Huaguan CEO ahead of PM’s upcoming China visit

By News Desk
CEO of Chinese Compnay Huaguan called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar khan in Islamabad on August 29, 2025.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan met the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Huaguan, a Chinese company, on Friday to discuss avenues of cooperation in electric vehicles, lithium batteries, robotics, and drone technology.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, the SAPM said that “electric vehicles are the future,” according to a news release. He emphasized that the adoption of EVs is essential for environmental protection and reducing the country’s oil import bill.

Speaking on the importance of lithium batteries, he noted their potential for energy storage and their critical role in the future energy landscape. The CEO of Huaguan shared that the company is also producing drones powered by lithium batteries for agricultural purposes.

Haroon Akhtar Khan added that the use of robotics and drones is expanding globally in healthcare, agriculture, and daily life. He stressed that drones can also play a vital role in rescue and relief operations during floods and other natural disasters.

The SAPM underscored that the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to China would further strengthen bilateral relations. 

“Joint ventures and business-to-business cooperation with China will prove to be milestones in economic collaboration,” he said, adding that the visit would open doors to investment, cooperation, and new opportunities for Pakistan’s economic growth.

News Desk
News Desk

