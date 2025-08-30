Pakistan cleared to export seafood to US for four more years

After a four-year ban, the United States has lifted restrictions on fish and seafood imports from Pakistan. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said the approval allows Pakistan to export fish and seafood products to the US, marking a significant development for the country’s seafood industry.

The minister said the approval reflects global recognition of the quality of Pakistan’s seafood and confirms that Pakistani fisheries meet US standards. He added that the decision will ensure continuity and stability in seafood exports, supporting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves.

Chaudhry noted that Pakistan exported 242,000 tons of fish last year, generating $489 million in foreign exchange. Following the US approval, exports could reach $600 million next year.

The minister said the US decision opens new opportunities for Pakistani exporters and strengthens the country’s presence in global seafood markets. The United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified all Pakistani fisheries listed on its List of Foreign Fisheries (LOFF) as “comparable” under the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

“This classification confirms that Pakistan’s fisheries meet US standards for minimizing incidental mortality and serious injury to marine mammals during fishing operations,” Chaudhry said. The MMPA requires fisheries to reduce bycatch, adopt conservation practices, and operate sustainably, supporting healthier marine ecosystems.

Currently, Pakistani seafood sells for about $2 per kilogram in the global market. With this international endorsement, prices are expected to rise, potentially opening new markets in Europe and the Gulf.

In FY 2024–25, Pakistan exported 242,484 metric tons of fish and related products worth $489.2 million, at an average of $2 per kilogram. The same volume next year could generate nearly $600 million.

Chaudhry highlighted that Pakistan’s submission of a comprehensive compliance dossier to NOAA under the MMPA was a critical milestone, validating the country’s efforts to regulate commercial fisheries, maintain sustainable practices, and align with international environmental standards.

He stressed that the approval is essential to safeguard Pakistan’s seafood exports to the US and enhance the country’s reputation for responsible fisheries management. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening protective measures for marine mammal populations to ensure long-term marine biodiversity.