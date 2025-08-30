Pakistan launches second leg of rice road show in Côte d’Ivoire

Following the successful first leg of the Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 in Accra, Ghana, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) officially launched the second phase on Friday in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

The two-day event at the Novotel Plateau Hotel brings together 28 of Pakistan’s leading rice exporting companies to showcase premium Basmati and affordable milled rice to prospective Ivorian buyers and importers, said a release issued here.

In a video address, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized that these road shows are focused on building enduring partnerships rather than short-term transactions.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan, as the world’s fourth-largest rice exporter producing over nine million metric tons annually, is well-positioned to meet West Africa’s growing rice demand through consistent supply, competitive pricing, and high-quality varieties.

He noted that Pakistan’s rice exports, valued at over US$4 billion in 2023-24 and reaching more than 100 countries, demonstrate the country’s capacity to serve as a reliable partner for West African food security.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Côte d’Ivoire Mahmood Akhtar Mahmood described Pakistan’s mission as a vital bridge between Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistani exporters. He emphasized Pakistan’s 8% share in global rice trade and its position as the major exporter of brown Basmati rice worldwide.

He highlighted that Pakistan’s agricultural sector cultivates rice across 3.35 million hectares, with an exportable surplus capacity of six million metric tons—sufficient to meet the combined import needs of Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

Athar Hussain Khokhar, Director General of Agro and Food at TDAP and head of the Pakistani delegation, presented Pakistan’s rice value chain from cultivation to export. He explained how rice processing involves multiple stages that enhance quality, from primary processing of paddy to secondary processing of milled products.

He emphasized Pakistan’s climate-resilient varieties and strong supply chain capabilities, with Sindh and Punjab ensuring consistent year-round production.

Haseeb Ali Khan and Dawood Ali Mehkri, representing the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), delivered a presentation on Pakistan’s rice portfolio—around 4.5 million metric tons of Basmati and five million metric tons of long-grain non-Basmati production. They highlighted Pakistan’s competitive pricing compared with suppliers from India, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with robust supply chains and food safety compliance.

The presentations also covered Pakistan’s quality assurance framework, including mandatory aflatoxin testing by accredited laboratories and geographical indication certification provided by the Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

The road show features Business-to-Business sessions giving Pakistani exporters direct access to Ivorian importers and buyers, with meetings scheduled over both days to build immediate and long-term trade relationships.

Following the Abidjan event, the Pakistan Rice Road Show 2025 will conclude in Dakar, Senegal, completing the West African trade mission. This approach reflects Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable partnerships across the region, leveraging agricultural expertise to create reliable supply chains that benefit businesses and consumers.