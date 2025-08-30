Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan retires over PKR 1.1 trillion SBP-held debt

Government reduces total SBP debt by 30% in under two months, easing concentration risk

By News Desk


ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has retired more than PKR 1.1 trillion in debt held with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), reducing SBP-held government debt by approximately 30% in less than two months.

The total government debt with the SBP, initially PKR 5.5 trillion, now stands at PKR 3.8 trillion, reflecting a key step in fiscal management and debt reduction. The repayment is part of a broader strategy aimed at strengthening financial stability and addressing long-term economic challenges.

The move significantly mitigates concentration risk, as a large portion of the debt was previously scheduled to mature on a single day in June 2029, raising concerns over a potential liquidity bottleneck. By reducing the debt, the government has spread out the maturity schedule, lowering the risk of a sudden financial crisis.

The repayment is expected to enhance investor confidence in Pakistan’s economy and improve the government’s ability to manage debt obligations more effectively in the future.

News Desk
News Desk

