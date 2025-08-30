PIA shifts all flight operations from Sialkot to Lahore amid floods

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has temporarily shifted its flight operations from Sialkot to Lahore due to the ongoing flood situation.

In an official announcement regarding flights from Sialkot, the PIA spokesperson said that, according to a NOTAM issued by Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended owing to flooding.

A NOTAM is an official notification issued to alert pilots and aviation personnel about important information that may affect flight operations.

The spokesperson added that all PIA flights operating from Sialkot airport will now operate from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline’s call centre at 786-786-111 for updated flight information and schedules to avoid inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

Pakistan has been dealing with monsoon rains for several weeks, with more than 210,000 people displaced, including 40,000 who left voluntarily after flood warnings issued since August 14.

The official death toll from floods since the start of the monsoon season in late June stood at 831 on Saturday, with half of the fatalities occurring in August.

Sialkot is among the worst-hit cities, having received record downpours this year.

SIAL spokesperson Umair Khan said a formal NOTAM has been issued regarding the suspension of flight operations while floodwater is being drained from the airport.

“All types of flight operations at Sialkot International Airport will remain suspended until 10:00 PM on August 31,” he added.

He noted that all SIAL staff are working day and night to drain the floodwater, with dewatering pumps and other equipment deployed, and confirmed that all installed infrastructure at the airport remains safe.