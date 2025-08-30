Punjab to generate 150 MW electricity from waste

LAHORE: Punjab plans to generate 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity from waste in phases, with a 50 MW pilot plant set up in Lahore under the Suthra Punjab Programme. Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique announced the initiative during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The project aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Clean and Green Punjab vision, aiming to recycle daily municipal waste into energy. The 50 MW plant will be established at Sundar Industrial Estate near the Lakho Der site, where 3,000 tons of waste per day can meet the plant’s energy output requirements.

Zeeshan Rafique said five foreign companies have expressed interest in participating, with expected investment of Rs50 billion. He directed the Energy Department to explore plant construction under provincial management and ensure an eco-friendly design based on Japanese models.

The Suthra Punjab Programme has already generated millions of direct and indirect jobs, the minister noted, adding that similar opportunities will continue as the project expands to Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian confirmed that plans for energy plants in six additional cities will be reviewed. Secretary Energy Dr. Farrukh Naveed said the pre-qualification process for foreign companies will be completed soon.

According to briefing notes, there are currently 1,200 waste-to-energy plants globally, including 300 in China with 11,000 MW capacity, and 800 more under construction. Zeeshan Rafique highlighted that Punjab collects 50,000 tons of waste daily, which can be transformed into a valuable energy resource.