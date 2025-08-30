Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab to generate 150 MW electricity from waste

50 MW pilot plant to be established in Lahore, Rs50 billion expected foreign investment, other cities to follow

By News Desk

LAHORE: Punjab plans to generate 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity from waste in phases, with a 50 MW pilot plant set up in Lahore under the Suthra Punjab Programme. Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique announced the initiative during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

The project aligns with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s Clean and Green Punjab vision, aiming to recycle daily municipal waste into energy. The 50 MW plant will be established at Sundar Industrial Estate near the Lakho Der site, where 3,000 tons of waste per day can meet the plant’s energy output requirements.

Zeeshan Rafique said five foreign companies have expressed interest in participating, with expected investment of Rs50 billion. He directed the Energy Department to explore plant construction under provincial management and ensure an eco-friendly design based on Japanese models.

The Suthra Punjab Programme has already generated millions of direct and indirect jobs, the minister noted, adding that similar opportunities will continue as the project expands to Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot.

Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed Mian confirmed that plans for energy plants in six additional cities will be reviewed. Secretary Energy Dr. Farrukh Naveed said the pre-qualification process for foreign companies will be completed soon.

According to briefing notes, there are currently 1,200 waste-to-energy plants globally, including 300 in China with 11,000 MW capacity, and 800 more under construction. Zeeshan Rafique highlighted that Punjab collects 50,000 tons of waste daily, which can be transformed into a valuable energy resource.

Previous article
FBR misses August tax collection target by Rs64 billion
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Finance minister highlights reforms, investment prospects to UAE investors

Aurangzeb briefs delegation on economic progress, structural reforms, and opportunities in mining and privatization

55 World Bank-funded projects under review, parliamentary oversight stressed

SBP injects Rs12.34 trillion into market through OMOs

PSDP 2025-26 capped at 2% amid IMF commitments, Senate panel told 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.