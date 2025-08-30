SBP injects Rs12.34 trillion into market through OMOs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs12.34 trillion through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection), for 7- and 14-day tenors on August 29, 2025, and accepted Rs12.01 trillion against 31 quotes. Another Rs328.5 billion was injected through the Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, SBP received 27 bids for the 14-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs11.82 trillion at rates of return ranging between 11.01% and 11.12%. SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all 27 quotes at an 11.01% rate of return.

Moreover, SBP received four bids for the 7-day tenor, cumulatively offering Rs191 billion at rates ranging between 11.06% and 11.09%. The central bank accepted all bids, with the entire amount settled at an 11.06% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMO for the 7- and 14-day tenors. For the 14-day tenor, the central bank received two bids offering Rs172 billion at an 11.13% rate of return and accepted both in full.

The central bank also received three quotes for the 7-day tenor, offering Rs156.5 billion at rates ranging between 11.14% and 11.15%. SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all three bids at an 11.14% rate of return.