Commerce Minister, RCCI join hands to push export growth

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has assured the government of full cooperation in its trade and industrial initiatives, presenting proposals aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

The assurance came during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, held on Saturday at the Ministry of Commerce. The RCCI delegation, led by President Usman Shaukat, discussed ways to enhance Pakistan’s export base and expand its global trade footprint.

In response, the commerce minister underlined the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses, noting that Pakistan’s economic growth hinged on reducing costs for industry, removing unnecessary hurdles, and opening access to new international markets.

“Instead of creating obstacles, we must focus on facilitating our industries. This is the only way Pakistan can capture new markets and boost national revenue,” Khan remarked.

Highlighting the fast-changing global trade landscape, he urged the business community to proactively identify emerging opportunities. He stressed that Pakistan’s industrial and commercial potential could only be realised if industries were empowered to compete globally.