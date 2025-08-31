Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Commerce Minister, RCCI join hands to push export growth

Jam Kamal Khan pledges government support, stresses reducing barriers and boosting access to global markets

By Monitoring Desk

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has assured the government of full cooperation in its trade and industrial initiatives, presenting proposals aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

The assurance came during a meeting with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, held on Saturday at the Ministry of Commerce. The RCCI delegation, led by President Usman Shaukat, discussed ways to enhance Pakistan’s export base and expand its global trade footprint.

In response, the commerce minister underlined the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for businesses, noting that Pakistan’s economic growth hinged on reducing costs for industry, removing unnecessary hurdles, and opening access to new international markets.

“Instead of creating obstacles, we must focus on facilitating our industries. This is the only way Pakistan can capture new markets and boost national revenue,” Khan remarked.

Highlighting the fast-changing global trade landscape, he urged the business community to proactively identify emerging opportunities. He stressed that Pakistan’s industrial and commercial potential could only be realised if industries were empowered to compete globally.

Previous article
Zardari endorses Balochistan’s revised nominee for 11th NFC
Next article
ECC clears move for unified power tariff system
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.