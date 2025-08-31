Contractors allege senators interfering in ADB-funded highway project

A consortium of contractors has accused certain senators of misusing their parliamentary influence to obstruct the award of contracts for the N-55 Expansion Project (CAREC Tranche-III), a flagship Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded initiative.

In a letter addressed to Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, the consortium — Ningxia Communications Construction Co Ltd, Rustam Associates, and Dynamic Constructors Joint Venture (NXCC-RA-DC JV) — cautioned that political interference in the bidding process threatens to derail the dualisation of the 326-kilometre Rajanpur–Dera Ghazi Khan–Dera Ismail Khan highway.

The project, being implemented by the National Highway Authority (NHA), is considered vital for regional connectivity and economic growth under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) programme.

According to the consortium, it was declared the Lowest Evaluated Bidder for all four lots of the project through a transparent, ADB-approved procurement process. However, it alleged that rival companies linked to a few sitting senators lost the bidding.

The contractors further claimed that one senator has since been using his parliamentary platform to pressure officials into reopening the bidding, even though the evaluation process has been completed and a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued.

Such conduct, the letter warned, undermines the sanctity of parliament, delays a strategically important national project, and risks damaging Pakistan’s reputation with international financial institutions.

The consortium urged Chairman Gilani to intervene, stressing that Pakistan has already made a sovereign commitment under its ADB loan agreement to engage only those contractors acceptable to the bank.