Pakistan establishes land port authority to boost cross-border trade

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday gave his assent to the Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill, 2025, formally establishing a new statutory body that will oversee the management of land border crossings and facilitate cross-border movement.

The newly created Pakistan Land Port Authority will act as a central coordinating platform among border management agencies. Its mandate includes reducing delays, ensuring smooth movement of goods and passengers, and improving efficiency in trade flows.

With this step, Pakistan becomes the third country in South Asia—after India and Bangladesh—to set up a dedicated land port authority.

Officials said the authority will play a crucial role in strengthening regional trade integration, meeting Pakistan’s international obligations, and enhancing connectivity with neighboring countries.