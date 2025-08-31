Zardari endorses Balochistan’s revised nominee for 11th NFC

President Asif Ali Zardari has formally approved a revision in the composition of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) after Balochistan altered its nomination for provincial representation.

The provincial government had earlier submitted a nominee but later revised its decision, putting forward Mahfooz Ali Khan as the new non-ex-officio member from Balochistan.

With the president’s endorsement, the fresh nomination supersedes the earlier approval and reshapes the structure of the NFC, the constitutional body responsible for determining the distribution of financial resources between the federation and provinces.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Office, the change reflects the need to ensure balanced and effective representation of all provinces in the commission, a forum considered central to Pakistan’s fiscal federalism.