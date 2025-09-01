After rough 2024, Archroma Pakistan sees return to profitability this year

Archroma Pakistan has begun to turn the page on a punishing 2024. After posting a loss per share of Rs15.9 in the financial year 2024, Archroma has swung back into profit during 2025, with earnings per share of Rs8.0 in the third quarter alone, versus a loss per share of Rs5.3 in the same quarter last year, according to a briefing note issued by Chase Securities, a brokerage firm based in Karachi. The contrast is stark: the company moved from red ink in 2024 to a clearly profitable run-rate mid-2025, aided by stronger margins and a noticeable pick-up in sales.

The anatomy of that recovery is laid out in the same table. Net sales rose 44% year on year in the June quarter of 2025, while gross margin climbed from 15.8% in the prior-year quarter to 24.7% – an almost nine-percentage-point improvement that turned operating losses into operating profit. Finance costs also eased and other income grew, together pushing the bottom line back into positive territory.

That quarterly resurgence follows a bruising full year: in 2024, net sales fell 17%, gross profit fell 40%, and operating profit dropped 83% compared with 2023. The same side-by-side on page 2 captures how the downshift in volumes and mix during 2024 compressed profitability, even before higher overheads and finance costs took their toll. Against that low base, the June quarter of 2025 stands out as the clearest signal yet that Archroma’s operational reset – leaner costs, a sharper commercial focus on dyes, and regained share in a key product line – is gaining traction.

Management’s confidence is visible in one more data point: dividends resumed, with a Rs20 per share payout flagged in the quarter’s disclosure line-up on page 2 of the note. After a year in which the company held off on distributions, the return of a cash return – however calibrated – underlines the strength of the turnaround through mid-2025.

Archroma Pakistan is the listed local arm of the global Archroma group, positioned at the intersection of textiles, packaging, paper, and – more recently – construction chemicals. The company breakdown on page 1 of the briefing underscores an enduring reality of Pakistan’s industrial landscape: textiles remain the beating heart of the business, accounting for about 90% of revenue. The remaining portfolio has been deliberately broadened to reduce concentration risk, with packaging and paper forming a second leg and construction chemicals forming a third.

Over decades, the business has grown up alongside Pakistan’s textile clusters, supplying dyes, colourants and process chemicals to mills that feed global value chains. That embeddedness has historically given Archroma resilience: a salesforce with long relationships, deep technical service in dyeing and finishing, and laboratories aligned to local fibre blends and water conditions. The market snapshot on page 1 of the note captures today’s footprint – a market capitalisation of about Rs15.7 billion, free float of about 8.6m shares, and a 52-week range that reflects the volatility of 2024 and the renewed optimism of 2025.

The strategic tone in 2025 is pragmatic. The company is prioritising growth in dyes, where margin opportunities are richer and where it believes brand and service can win back share. Notably, it has partially regained share in indigo, a flagship dye for denim – a segment central to Pakistan’s export identity. The briefing also notes that Archroma is commercialising a portion of the Huntsman dyes portfolio it acquired at the global level, with further sales expected over the coming year – an integration that should deepen its catalogue and allow more tailored, higher-value offers to mills.

Archroma’s textile chemicals and dyes franchise is the core engine. The products traverse the value chain – from pretreatment (desizing, scouring, bleaching), through dyeing (reactives, vat dyes such as indigo, disperses), to finishing (hand-feel modifiers, durable water repellents and other functional finishes). The value proposition is two-part: reliable colour performance at scale, and process chemistry that helps mills hit cost, quality and compliance targets under the auditing regimes of global buyers. The briefing highlights the push in dyes, where brand strength – bolstered by the Huntsman portfolio addition – is being translated into regained shelf space at mills.

Beyond textiles, the packaging and paper line supplies optical brighteners, coatings and process chemicals aimed at brightness, printability and fibre efficiency. These products are a smaller part of the book but give Archroma leverage to non-textile cycles and to import-substitution themes as local packaging upgrades with the growth of food, beverage and personal care. The construction entry adds admixtures, dry-mix additives and performance polymers for mortar and concrete – early-stage for the company but strategically important given public-sector infrastructure plans and a slow revival in private building activity. Each of these non-textile legs is geared to reduce dependence on a single customer base and to find pockets of margin where technical service can tip procurement decisions.

In the June 2025 quarter, the product mix and pricing produced tangible gains: gross margin at 24.7%, operating profit in the black, and net margin at 4.1% after a negative print a year earlier. The return on sales is still well shy of historical peaks, but the direction of travel is clear and linked to the portfolio refocus.

If operational execution is improving, tax asymmetries remain a pronounced constraint. The briefing is blunt: imported dyes and chemicals are largely tax-free, while domestic manufacturers are subject to sales tax. On top of that, under-invoicing of imported value-added products undercuts locally produced goods, eroding pricing power just as firms need cash to invest. For a company that services export-linked mills – who themselves face buyer pressure on price – this lack of parity can be crippling.

Why does it matter so much for 2025 and beyond? First, chemicals is a scale game; margins are won and lost in utilisation and in the ability to stock breadth so mills can consolidate purchases at speed. When imports sidestep taxes or land at artificially low declared values, local plants cannot carry the working capital to match breadth without sacrificing margin. Second, R&D and technical service – the crown jewels of a speciality chemicals business – are funded out of gross margin. Persistent price-umbrella leakage inevitably means fewer lab trials, slower product refresh, and thinner field support – exactly the areas where Pakistan’s mills need a domestic partner to keep pace with buyer specifications.

The Chase note hints at where relief would bite quickest: sales-tax parity on imported and domestic products, tighter valuation and documentation at the border for value-added imports, and predictable refunds where applicable so working capital is not trapped. Even modest steps here would support Archroma’s margin targets for the next four quarters. Until then, the 2025 turnaround will rely on mix, service and share gains to do the heavy lifting.

One of the most important lines in the briefing is also one of the briefest: Archroma plans to expand into the Middle East and African markets, targeting not only construction and chemicals but also home and personal care segments. That expansion is not just geographic; it is a risk-management choice. By cultivating non-textile export channels and markets with different demand cycles, the company can reduce reliance on Pakistan’s textile ebb and flow and build a hard-currency cushion that improves earnings quality.

From an operational perspective, the June 2025 quarter provides a decent launch pad. With EBITDA recovering to Rs670m in the quarter from a small negative a year earlier, and financial charges down 45% year on year in the same period, Archroma has more internal cash to fund receivables in new markets and to carry starter inventories close to customers. The other income line, up 71% in the quarter, also points to ancillary contributions – potentially from services or treasury – that can smooth early steps as distribution footprints are set up.

There is a product logic to the export ambition. Construction chemicals travel well across the Middle East and Africa, where climate, building codes and contractor procurement are familiar to Pakistani producers. Home and personal care ingredients add another lever, where small-lot speciality shipments and technical selling can generate steadier margins once key accounts are landed. The company’s guidance that margins will stay stable or improve, anchored in operational efficiencies, is therefore not just a cost story; it is also a channel story. The more that sales come through segments and geographies with lower price volatility and shorter cash cycles, the more durable the profitability.

The simplest way to read Archroma’s 2025 is as a reversion to speciality discipline after a bruising general-chemicals year. In 2024, lower volumes, a softer mix and overhead rigidity crushed the P&L: sales down 17%, gross margin down to 18.2%, operating profit down 83%, and a swing into a net loss. In 2025, the company has focused on where it wins – dyes, especially indigo, service-led selling, and commercialising the Huntsman portfolio – and coupled that with cost control and finance-cost relief. The result in the June quarter is a textbook speciality chemicals recovery: meaningful top-line growth, double-digit gross margin expansion, a shift to positive operating income, and EPS back above zero.

There is still distance to cover. Even at a 24.7% gross margin for the quarter, the full-year picture will depend on execution through peak textile-dyeing months, the pace of Huntsman portfolio ramp-up, and, crucially, how the tax and under-invoicing headwinds evolve. But the model, as the quarter shows, is working again when volumes return. That is why the dividend line reappears and why the share price context (with a 52-week high of Rs535 against a low of Rs256.5) frames 2025 as a rebuilding year in investors’ eyes.

For Pakistan’s broader industrial economy, there is also a useful signal here. Chemicals firms that root themselves in export-facing value chains, specialise rather than chase bulk tonnes, and expand into adjacencies with defendable service moats can bounce back quickly when macro shocks fade. Archroma’s mid-2025 run-rate suggests that, given a fairer tax playing field, the local speciality ecosystem can compete not only in Karachi and Faisalabad, but also in Gulf and African markets where speed, spec and support matter as much as price.