At-Tahur grants PREMA trademark license to Minha Edible Oils

At-Tahur Limited has entered into a trademark licensing agreement with M/s Minha Edible Oils & Ghee Mills (Private) Limited, authorising the company to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell edible oils and ghee under the registered PREMA brand.

At-Tahur shared this development through a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday under Section 96 of the Securities Act and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX regulations.

“We hereby inform you that At-Tahur Limited has entered into a Trademark Licensing Arrangement with M/s Minha Edible Oils & Ghee Mills (Private) Limited,” read At-Tahur’s notice.

“Under this arrangement, At-Tahur Limited has granted a license to M/s Minha Edible Oils & Ghee Mills (Private) Limited for the use of its registered trademark “PREMA” (PSX Symbol: PREMA), thereby permitting them to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell edible oils and ghee products under the brand name PREMA,” the notice added.

The arrangement is expected to enhance At-Tahur’s brand visibility and support its commercial expansion.