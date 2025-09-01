Sign inSubscribe
CDA pushes cashless revenue drive, modern upgrades for Islamabad

Digital billboards, revamped parking, and LED lighting part of new municipal initiatives

By Monitoring Desk

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has unveiled a set of new initiatives aimed at modernizing Islamabad’s infrastructure while boosting municipal revenue, following a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Monday.

According to officials, the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) will expand its revenue streams by installing more digital billboards and streamers at prime locations, revamping the city’s parking system, and tightening the collection of trade license fees.

All revenue channels will be transitioned to a fully cashless system to improve transparency and efficiency. Officials briefed the meeting that these steps would not only enhance collections but also contribute to the city’s aesthetics.

The session also reviewed progress on development projects, including the planned installation of modern LED lights at major public spots.

Randhawa called on departments to work in close coordination, stressing that “all sectors must cooperate to make the capital a modern, cleaner, and more beautiful city.”

