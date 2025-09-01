Sign inSubscribe
HSD price down by Rs3 per litre, petrol rate unchanged for next fortnight

Government maintains petrol at Rs 264.61, lowers high-speed diesel to Rs 269.99 per litre

The federal government has decided to keep petrol prices steady while slightly lowering rates for other petroleum products for the fortnight starting September 1, 2025.

According to the Finance Division, based on recommendations from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and relevant ministries, petrol will remain at Rs 264.61 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 269.99 from Rs 272.99.

Kerosene oil will cost Rs 176.81 per litre, down Rs 1.46 from Rs 178.27, and light diesel oil (LDO) has been cut by Rs 2.40 to Rs 159.76 per litre from Rs 162.16.

Inter-freight equalization margins (IFEM) for the first half of September remain unchanged at Rs 8.23 per litre for petrol, Rs 6.45 for HSD, Rs 7.86 for kerosene, and Rs 4.78 for LDO.

The adjustments come as international crude benchmarks show motor gasoline premiums at $6.37 per barrel and HSD premiums at $3.20 per barrel.

