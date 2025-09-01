In 2025, Pakistanis reduced their consumption of Cocomo

Ismail Industries Limited, the Karachi-listed maker of CandyLand sweets, Bisconni biscuits and SnackCity crisps, closed the year to 30 June 2025 with a noticeably softer top line in its core Pakistan food business. On a standalone basis (which most closely reflects the domestic confectionery and biscuits operations), net sales fell to Rs105.2 billion from Rs108.9 billion, a drop of 3.4%, even as the company kept factories running and distribution humming nationwide.

Gross profit also slipped, to Rs21.8 billion from Rs24.0 billion, while operating profit eased to Rs10.8 billion from Rs14.0 billion. Full-year profit after tax on an unconsolidated basis came in at Rs5.75 billion versus Rs6.13 billion last year, with EPS at Rs86.64 compared to Rs92.41 a year earlier. Selling and distribution costs rose to Rs9.15 billion from Rs8.28 billion, reflecting the cost of staying visible in stores even as volumes lagged.

The board nevertheless proposed a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share (50%), suggesting confidence in balance-sheet strength and cash generation despite the slower year for treat purchases. The company has scheduled its AGM for 8 October in Karachi, and will close its share transfer books from 2–8 October to determine entitlements.

On a consolidated basis (folding in the packaging films business and other subsidiaries), group net sales rose to Rs122.6 billion from Rs117.0 billion, but profit for the year declined to Rs3.70 billion from Rs4.91 billion, as costs and levies outpaced revenue growth and finance charges remained hefty. Consolidated EPS registered Rs63.39 against Rs78.30 last year. The divergence between the steadier group sales trajectory and the softer parent-company revenue points to a tougher year in the consumer staples aisle – precisely where Bisconni’s Cocomo, the country’s best-known chocolate-filled biscuit, lives on countless shop counters.

Why the weakness when headline inflation cooled dramatically into 2025? Pakistan’s price spiral may have broken, but household budgets were still healing. Headline CPI slowed to multi-year lows early in 2025, and the State Bank paused rate cuts in March while acknowledging purchasing power remained under strain – one reason the bank signalled it would likely resume easing once stability firmed. In short, even as prices stopped racing ahead, consumers did not immediately return to pre-inflation buying habits, especially for discretionary treats.

That backdrop helps explain why a household favourite could have a slower year. Cocomo is explicitly positioned by Ismail as one of the flagship brands in the biscuits portfolio; if families are buying fewer premium-ish snacks at the margin, the pressure shows up in the parent company’s sales sheet first.

Ismail Industries is a study in local brand-building over nearly four decades. The company began with CandyLand in 1988, laying the foundations for what is now the country’s largest confectionery manufacturer. Bisconni followed in 2002, bringing a focused push into biscuits and cookies. The group verticalised in 2003 with Astro Films, a packaging division producing BOPET, CPP and BOPP films, and launched SnackCity in 2006 to compete in savoury snacks, beginning with ridged potato chips under the Kurleez label. Most recently the company added Ghiza Flour in 2022, reflecting another layer of backward integration and exposure to staple foods. Each of these milestones is traced on the company’s own corporate timeline.

The mix effectively gives Ismail Industries two engines. The first is consumer-facing – CandyLand for sugar confectionery, Bisconni for biscuits and cookies, SnackCity for chips and other savouries. The second is its packaging arm Astro Films, which supplies flexible films domestically and to export markets, and helps the group manage input costs and quality across the food portfolio. That structure offered some insulation in 2025: where the parent (food) business saw sales decline, the group still posted higher net sales, thanks in part to the non-food packaging line and the broader perimeter of consolidation.

Within this history sits a less heralded strategic advantage: a distribution footprint that touches everything from big-box modern trade to the most fragmented kiryana networks. The company’s long investment in trucks, merchandisers and point-of-sale branding keeps shelf space “sticky”. But in a year when households traded down or consumed less, even the best distribution system cannot fully offset the impact on volumes – a reality reflected in the higher selling and distribution spend noted above.

CandyLand (confectionery). CandyLand remains the original pillar. The division spans jellies, chocolates, marshmallows, candies, toffees, chews, lollipops, gums, milk chocolates, spreads, brittles, truffles and bunties, anchored by some of Pakistan’s most recognisable names – Chilli Mili, ABC Jelly, Funny Bunny lollipops, Puffs marshmallows, Fanty, Buttons, and more. That breadth lets the company play across price points and packs, an important lever when consumers are price-sensitive and shopping trip sizes shrink.

Bisconni (biscuits and cookies). Launched in 2002, Bisconni has grown into a mass-market stalwart across cookies, sandwich biscuits and wafers. The portfolio includes Rite (which helped pioneer the “black biscuit” sandwich segment), Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chocolatto, Novita, and, crucially, Cocomo – which the company identifies as a flagship brand and a nostalgic favourite for a generation that grew up on its chocolate-filled bites. The brand’s positioning – small treats that feel a notch above a plain biscuit – cuts both ways: it thrives when consumers are trading up, but it can be among the first to feel a squeeze when households trade down or ration snack spend.

SnackCity (savoury snacks). The SnackCity division, established in 2006, built scale around crinkle chips and has marketed itself with a stable of brands including Kurleez, Chillz, Fillz and Smax. SnackCity’s growth over the past decade gave Ismail Industries a second consumer leg to stand on beyond sweets and biscuits, and – in years when consumers shift cravings from sweet to savoury – helps the group balance category risks.

Astro Films (flexible packaging). Astro manufactures BOPET, CPP and BOPP films, supplying both internal needs and external clients across the region. While not a direct consumer brand, Astro’s performance matters for the group P&L, especially in periods when food volumes soften; it also gives the group a measure of control over packaging costs and innovation cycles.

Ghiza Flour and other adjacencies. The Ghiza unit focuses on milling and staples, further diversifying the business. Together with Astro, it extends Ismail Industries’ reach beyond impulse snacks into everyday pantry items – useful ballast when confectionery volumes wobble.

The arithmetic of the year is straightforward. In the core parent company, sales were lower, gross profit was thinner, and profits dipped, even though finance costs actually fell compared to last year. Taxes and levies rose, and the company spent more to defend shelf space. The group showed higher net sales but lower profit, underscoring that across the perimeter the squeeze on margins was real. Each of these points is drawn directly from the financial statements released to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Layer on the macro narrative, and the picture sharpens. Pakistan’s inflation slowed to multi-year lows into early 2025, and the central bank paused its rate-cut cycle in March with a nod to still-weak purchasing power. When households are repairing balance sheets after a brutal inflation shock, discretionary snacking is the kind of spending that gets dialled back first – one reason biscuit makers across the region typically watch volumes lag the macro turn by a few quarters. In that sense, the algebra behind our headline is as much about timing as taste: Cocomo, by the company’s own account a flagship product, sits exactly in the segment that families trim when they tighten belts.

If there is a silver lining, it is that Ismail Industries retained the financial flexibility to pay a cash dividend and keep investing in brands across categories. With inflation now cooler and rates well off their 2023 peaks, the company’s 2026 outlook will hinge on whether real wage growth and consumer confidence recover in time for the high season for sweet and savoury treats. For now, the 2025 report card reads like a classic post-inflation year: strong brands, softer volumes – and a reminder that even beloved names like Cocomo can feel the pinch when the nation’s wallets are still catching their breath.