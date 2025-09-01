Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, Azerbaijan stress regional connectivity, bilateral cooperation at SCO

Leaders discuss trade, investment, energy, and extend support over Pakistan floods

By News Desk

Pakistan and Azerbaijan highlighted the need to advance regional connectivity initiatives and strengthen cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the SCO, to promote integration and prosperity across the region.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin, China, held from 31 August to 01 September 2025, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated President Aliyev on the conclusion of the peace accord between Azerbaijan and Armenia, describing it as a milestone for stability in the South Caucasus.

The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, education, and people-to-people exchanges, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

Both sides agreed to maintain close coordination at international forums. President Aliyev offered condolences for the losses caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and assured support from the government and people of Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited President Aliyev to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Pakistan seeks deeper financial cooperation with China during Beijing visit
Floods knock out 437 feeders, partial power restored
