Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan, China discuss strengthening capital market cooperation

Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlights Pakistan’s economic reforms and credit rating upgrades during meeting with Hongta Securities in Beijing

By News Desk

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Hongta Securities Chairman Jing Feng in Beijing to discuss strengthening capital market cooperation and enhancing financial sector linkages between Pakistan and China.

The finance minister emphasised that Pakistan is working to diversify its financial options and deepen engagement with leading global and Chinese institutional investors, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry on Monday.

The minister underscored the growing confidence of international credit rating agencies in Pakistan’s economic outlook. 

He noted with satisfaction recent upgrades, including Moody’s raising Pakistan’s rating from Caa2 to Caa1 (Stable Outlook), Fitch upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook), and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) similarly upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook).

He also highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic performance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing structural reforms aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to its reform agenda and greatly values its partnership with Chinese investors. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that will strengthen our economies and deepen our financial cooperation,” Senator Aurangzeb said.

 

Previous article
Searle secures DRAP’s approval for Denosumab biosimilar injections
Next article
Floods, rains push vegetable and fruit prices higher in Lahore
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.