Pakistan, China discuss strengthening capital market cooperation

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Hongta Securities Chairman Jing Feng in Beijing to discuss strengthening capital market cooperation and enhancing financial sector linkages between Pakistan and China.

The finance minister emphasised that Pakistan is working to diversify its financial options and deepen engagement with leading global and Chinese institutional investors, according to a press release issued by the finance ministry on Monday.

The minister underscored the growing confidence of international credit rating agencies in Pakistan’s economic outlook.

He noted with satisfaction recent upgrades, including Moody’s raising Pakistan’s rating from Caa2 to Caa1 (Stable Outlook), Fitch upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook), and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) similarly upgrading from CCC+ to B- (Stable Outlook).

He also highlighted Pakistan’s recent economic performance and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continuing structural reforms aimed at achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to its reform agenda and greatly values its partnership with Chinese investors. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that will strengthen our economies and deepen our financial cooperation,” Senator Aurangzeb said.