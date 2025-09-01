Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan seeks deeper financial cooperation with China during Beijing visit

Finance Minister holds meetings with PBOC and ICBC to explore banking, investment, and capital market collaboration

By Monitoring Desk

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday held high-level meetings in Beijing with senior Chinese financial officials to strengthen cooperation in banking, investment, and capital markets as Pakistan advances reforms to stabilize its economy.

Aurangzeb met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), according to a statement from the Finance Division.

The minister briefed the PBOC governor on Pakistan’s recent economic performance and ongoing government-led reform agenda, which has contributed to improved international credit ratings. He stressed the need for greater financial integration and highlighted plans to access Chinese onshore markets to create new investment channels and boost confidence in Pakistan.

In discussions with ICBC’s Liao, Aurangzeb acknowledged the bank’s support in development financing, commercial facilities, and refinancing obligations, and explored opportunities to expand cooperation in investment and trade financing.

Both sides described the Pakistan–China economic partnership as entering a “new phase,” with potential to broaden collaboration across banking and capital markets. Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing financial cooperation as a central element of bilateral relations, contributing to regional stability and shared economic growth.

Buying returns as KSE-100 settles near 150,000 amid debt retirement
Pakistan, Azerbaijan stress regional connectivity, bilateral cooperation at SCO
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

