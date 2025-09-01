Record breaking profitability streak continues for Pakistani banks

Pakistan’s listed banks have chalked up their highest-ever half-year profit in the first six months of calendar 2025, extending a streak that began last year and shows little sign of fading. Aggregate profit after tax for KSE-100 index banks reached Rs326 billion in first half of 2025, up 19% year on year, with the second quarter alone contributing Rs160 billion, a 23% jump over the same period of 2024.

The core driver remained net interest income (NII), which climbed to Rs1.0 trillion for the half, up 22%, helped by larger balance sheets and robust low-cost deposit mobilisation. Non-mark-up income added resilience at Rs255 billion, up 7%, with fee income rising to Rs141 billion on the back of digital and trade activity, FX income holding at Rs49 billion, and gains on securities edging up to Rs39 billion as banks tactically managed their investment books.

Operating expenses rose in a still-elevated inflation environment to Rs553 billion, but the cost-to-income ratio stayed broadly contained at 46% versus 45.4% a year earlier, signalling efficiency gains even as networks and technology spend continued. These figures, set out across the opening pages and the income-breakdown exhibits of the report, explain how the sector delivered record profitability despite a shifting rate backdrop.

Taxation was hefty, too. The sector’s effective tax rate averaged 54% in first half of 2025 compared with 48% a year earlier, pushing the tax contribution to Rs394 billion in the half and Rs205 billion in the second quarter alone. Even with that heavier burden, bottom-line growth remained strong – evidence of how much operating leverage banks have unlocked through scale, higher NIMs in recent quarters, and fee-led businesses.

Asset quality trends provided a tailwind. The sector recorded a net provisioning reversal of Rs1 billion in the half, swinging to reversals of Rs6.3 billion in 2QCY25 after a Rs5.2 billion charge in the first quarter. As the exhibits in the report make clear, this sequence points to stabilising credit costs, improved recoveries and better collateral values – giving banks more room to let income growth flow to the bottom line.

If the income statement was robust, the share-price response was emphatic. A chart of relative performance shows the KSE-100 banks up 70% year-to-date, far ahead of the KSE-100’s 27% gain – a 43 percentage-point beat that crowns the sector as the market’s standout performer in 2025. Individual leaders included NBP up 148%, UBL up 111%, and AKBL up 105% as investors rewarded earnings momentum and capital returns. The same section highlights deposits at record highs in 2QCY25 for 11 of 13 banks within the index, reinforcing the growth story underpinning those re-ratings.

The sector’s earnings boom is rooted in deposit growth and a steady improvement in funding mix. UBL had the fastest expansion – up 32% year on year to Rs4.3 trillion – followed by MEBL up 26% to Rs3.0 trillion, and BOP up 23% to Rs1.9 trillion. In absolute terms, HBL sits atop the league table with Rs5.2 trillion, with NBP at Rs4.7 trillion and UBL at Rs4.3 trillion; eleven of the thirteen index banks logged all-time-high deposits by the June quarter. The report also flags large gains in current accounts, with HBL adding a record Rs440 billion and lifting its CA ratio to 40.5% – a pivotal shift for funding costs in an easing-rate cycle.

On asset quality, the data point to benign trends in first half of 2025. A net reversal for the half, combined with the second-quarter swing into Rs6.3 billion of reversals, suggests that banks have not yet seen a material deterioration in lending books despite a tough macro stretch. The bank-specific milestones offer corroboration: MEBL reports infection of 2.5% and coverage of 149%, both comfortingly solid for a systemically important franchise. Sector ratios in the consolidated table echo this resilience, with NIMs at 5.2% for the group and cost-to-income in the mid-40s, despite broad inflation pressures.

All told, deposits at historic highs, current-account mobilisation, and stable credit costs have given banks the raw material to protect margins even as policy rates start to ease off their peaks. That combination – scale plus funding mix – is why earnings have remained buoyant after the extraordinary prints of 2024.

The sector’s strength is not uniform. Islamic banks in the KSE-100 recorded a 13% decline in profit to Rs57 billion in first half of 2025 as the double squeeze of lower rates and a regulatory change took hold. From January 2025, a new framework introduced minimum deposit rates (MDR) on PKR-denominated savings deposits for Islamic banking institutions (excluding financial institutions, public-sector enterprises and public limited companies).

That policy change re-priced a core part of Islamic banks’ funding base just as benchmark rates began to edge lower, compressing margins on legacy asset books. The report’s income analysis shows NII for Islamic banks down 9% to Rs160 billion, while conventional banks posted a 29% rise in profit and a 31% rise in NII to Rs855 billion over the same period.

Put simply, Islamic banks are adjusting to price-regulated deposits in a falling-rate environment. Their response is likely to centre on asset-mix optimisation (especially higher-yielding corporate financings), fee income growth through cash management and trade, and tighter cost discipline. The report implies that these banks retain strong deposit franchises and resilient asset quality, but the immediate profitability headwind is clear and helps explain why much of the sector’s outperformance this year has been led by the conventional heavyweights.

HBL posted record half-year earnings of Rs34.4 billion and pushed deposits past Rs5.2 trillion, powered by a record Rs440 billion addition to current accounts that lifted the CA ratio to 40.5%. The current-account surge should anchor funding costs as rates drift lower.

UBL reached all-time-high deposits above Rs4.3 trillion by June and remained one of the best stock-market performers year-to-date. It announced interim dividends totalling Rs13.5 per share across the first half, demonstrating confidence in capital buffers.

NBP delivered its strongest first half ever, with deposits at a record Rs4.7 trillion and profitability at Rs42.7 billion, roughly 61 times the result a year earlier. While NBP gives only a final dividend by policy, the operational momentum – and the stock’s 148% gain – were among the sector’s biggest narratives of the year.

MCB’s deposits climbed to Rs2.2 trillion by June, with current deposits up Rs256 billion year-to-date to cross Rs1.0 trillion and lift their share to 54%. That reshaping of the funding base supports margins; the consolidated table also shows sector-low cost-to-income among the large banks and a healthy DPS of Rs18 in the half.

MEBL (Meezan Bank) produced the sector’s best ROE at 36.4% by June alongside record deposits at Rs3.04 trillion, but it also sits squarely in the Islamic-bank cohort facing the MDR-driven margin challenge. Its infection ratio of 2.5% and coverage of 149% underscore asset-quality strength, while its NIM of 8.5% in the consolidated snapshot remains among the highest.

BAFL (Bank Alfalah) posted record deposits of Rs2.3 trillion, up 9% year on year, and announced its highest-ever first half of 2025 payout of Rs5 per share. Fee engines remained active, with cards, payments and trade contributing to non-mark-up income.

AKBL (Askari Bank) recorded first half of 2025 earnings of Rs10.6 billion and, notably, its first interim dividend in 11 years, paying Rs2 per share in the second quarter versus its last interim of Rs1 back in 1QCY14. That re-opening of the dividend channel was one of the half’s more eye-catching corporate actions and aligned with the stock’s 105% year-to-date surge.

BAHL (Bank Al Habib) maintained steady profitability with a DPS of Rs7 across the half and cost-to-income in the mid-50s, as per the consolidated table. Investments sit close to Rs1.94 trillion against deposits of Rs2.48 trillion, reflecting a balanced asset mix while the bank continues to push fee-based businesses.

ABL (Allied Bank) continued consistent execution, paying Rs8 in dividends during the half and sustaining an efficient cost base. The consolidated snapshot shows NII of Rs51.7 billion and non-mark-up income of Rs15.5 billion for the six months, with cost-to-income around 49%.

HMB (Habib Metropolitan Bank) posted Rs11.6 billion in half-year profit and Rs5 in dividends, with NIMs of 5.7% and a cost-to-income ratio in the low-40s, placing it among the leaner operators on the efficiency chart.

FABL (Faysal Bank) reached all-time-high deposits of Rs1.24 trillion by June and distributed Rs3 per share during the half. With an ADR close to 58% and IDR in the mid-50s, FABL’s balance sheet remains geared to both lending and investments while it consolidates its full-fledged Islamic transition.

BOP (Bank of Punjab) reported record first half of 2025 earnings of Rs6.5 billion, up 38%, and announced its first-ever interim dividend of Rs1, with deposits at a historic Rs1.9 trillion by June. The market responded well, reflecting confidence in BOP’s improving profitability and capital trajectory.

SCBPL (Standard Chartered Pakistan) continued to punch above its weight on margins, showing NIMs of 9.3% – the highest in the consolidated table – paired with a cost-to-income ratio in the high-20s and Rs3.5 per-share dividends in the half. Its enviable funding mix and transaction-banking muscle again shone through.

Sector snapshot: The consolidated table on page 7 ties these stories together. Across the index banks, total income reached Rs1.27 trillion, operating expenses came in at Rs553 billion, profit before tax at Rs722 billion, and profit after tax at Rs326 billion. Deposits totalled Rs33.2 trillion, investments Rs33.9 trillion, and net advances Rs11.6 trillion, with sector NIMs at 5.2%, ADR at 37%, and IDR at 93.6% – a balance-sheet structure still skewed to government paper but with lending poised to recover as rates normalise.

This earnings cycle underscores a paradigm shift: banks did not simply ride high rates; they re-engineered funding, scaled fee engines, and kept costs in check. The outperformance of bank stocks versus a surging index shows investors recognise that the sector is more than a rate proxy. With deposits at record levels, a stable credit cost backdrop, and more predictable dividends, the ingredients for another strong year remain in place.

There are risks. A sharper-than-expected fall in rates could pressure NIMs before loan growth fully accelerates; competition for deposits may intensify; and the new MDR regime proves a real test for Islamic banks’ profitability models.